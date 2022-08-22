In a First, Hospital Gets Approval For Lung Transplant Facility in Ahmedabad

In a major development towards organ transplant in Gujarat, an Ahmedabad-based hospital gets approval for a lung transplant facility, the first such facility in the state so far.

According to medical field sources, till now, patients had to travel to other states for a lung transplant as there was no such facility available in the state.

In Gujarat, organs like kidneys, liver, small intestine and uterus are being transplanted at different hospitals including IKDRC in Civil hospital in Ahmedabad.

Now, Ahmedabad-based KD Hospital gets approval for a lung transplant. According to hospital sources, this will give a major boost to patients suffering from lung-related issues in the state.

Advertisement

Kusum Dhirajlal Hospital of Ahmedabad (KD Hospital) and KIMS Hospital of Hyderabad have made collaboration on the lung transplant facility.

KD Hospital’s senior consultant interventional pulmonologist and lung transplant expert Dr. Mukesh Patel told News18 that end-stage lung transplant is a definitive treatment for patients suffering from lung disease. This facility has seen a ray of hope for respiratory diseases.

He added, “As the number of asthma patients increases in India, we have to make a concerted effort to treat them."

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here