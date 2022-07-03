In a First, Manipur Launches Pre-recruitment Training Program for Agnipath Scheme

In a first in Manipur, pre-recruitment training centres for the Agnipath Scheme were launched on Sunday for the youth of Heirok and Nongpok Sekmai in Thoubal district.

As many as 500 ( 200 boys and 300 girls) aspirants took part in a rally from Heirok Part II Litan Lampak till Heirok Part III Ngarouthel Ground where the inaugural function of the training camp was held.

It was organized by the Agnipath Scheme Pre-recruitment Training Management Committee, Heirok AC under the supervision of Heirok MLA Radheshyam.

Speaking to the media on the sideline of the function, Radheshyam the Agnipath scheme will encourage a sense of nationalism and patriotism in the youths ahead of developing their skills, spirit of teamwork, discipline, and characters.

‘Under the Agnipath scheme the young army, navy, or air force aspirants will also have the opportunity to serve the country for four years and even continue the services. After the four-year service, they will also be considered as the first preference in applying for any other job or they will have enough savings to start a business,’ he added.

The main motive of the training program is “character building" of youths and to contribute the maximum youth from Heirok AC in the nation-building of the country, he stated.

In addition to contributing his full monthly MLA salary for the successful functioning of the training camp, Radheshyam also promised that he will personally conduct English and Hindi classes during the training period as the two languages are a must to join the central forces.

The recruitment dates of Agniveers from Manipur are scheduled in September.

