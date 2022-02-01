In a First, Woman Delivers Baby in Telangana in Presence of Husband

In a unique experiment, a team of Doctors in Telangana’s Khammam district government hospital have performed a rare and normal delivery sans caesarean operation. It was the first of its kind in the state and the entire country as the process of normal delivery was done right in front of her husband to give much relief and comfort instead of pain and prangs to the woman.

The practice has been in vogue in foreign countries and the same method was adopted to conduct delivery of a woman. It was successful by using the old methods of performing the delivery of a pregnant lady to have comfort and relief.

The Doctors conducted in Khammam Government Hospital set an example as they conducted a normal and safe delivery before the husband. It is a great reprieve and major relief as the normal delivery right in presence of the husband pushed the woman for a hassle-free delivery. The doctors have done a great job as they involved the husband for a comfortable delivery. He was also encouraged to cut the umbilical cord of the baby from the mother’s womb after a safe delivery.

It was a rare experiment successfully conducted as it enabled the woman to deliver a baby without many prangs.

The practice is different to the present practice in the modern days using the latest equipment and gadgets used to conduct deliveries in cities and elsewhere for which a lot of money is being spent. Though caesarean operations are a regular routine in most hospitals, normal delivery is the need of the hour.

The families, people, and women seek to have normal deliveries rather than opting for caesarean operations which prove costly. It will prove handy that the normal delivery will give them less pain, cut expenditure and so on. While cesarean operations do involve the process of causing some pain and related expenditure is an unbearable burden on many people. Despite the growing expenses the people are daring to have the operations if unavoidable. As such the operations are being mostly opted in many of the hospitals and giving a sort of discomfort to the families.

However, in this case of the delivery in Khammam district the doctor’s team have opted for a rare and of course an old practice to conduct the delivery right before the husband. The entire process of the delivery prangs, using medicines, giving injections or other liquids was done before the husband. This gave a lot of comfort to the woman who faced fewer pains and instead saw a sort of comfort and relief to deliver the baby.

At Mother and Child Care Center in Khammam, the team of doctors led by Krupa Ushasri performed the delivery and related process for a woman Srilatha right in the presence of her husband. Normal deliveries are preferred and the same in presence of the husband gives much respect and value to the woman and prevents other health-related hazards later on. The caesarean operations are believed to have more expenditure, much pain, to tide over a sort of dangerous situation besides leading to health problems.

In this case, a normal delivery in the presence of the husband, of course, gave the entire team of doctors great relief as a woman with much relief and comfort gave birth to a baby.

In this rare experiment, the doctors got success in their efforts as the husband joyfully cut the umbilical cord of the baby after delivery. It was surprising and yet done though the husband was a bit amused and surprised to see the delivery process and the pains and movements his wife faced during the delivery.

Of course, it was a rare and surprising experience for the Doctors’ team, and for the husband and wife as well.

The process of involving the husband or a loved one of the woman is in vogue for some time in foreign countries and in India too at some pockets, according to information.

This case has proved handy as the woman was able to deliver a baby without many prangs, pains and regrets rather. In presence of her husband, the woman was able to deliver the baby in a more comfortable manner and the doctors heaved a deep sigh of relief.

The entire process of conducting a normal delivery instead of caesarean gave a major reprieve to both the husband and wife. Although the team has to use some modern equipment and gadgets for the delivery as per the process the experiment here was different and safe. The doctors claimed that the process they used surely gives much relief to the woman for safe and comfortable delivery. The husband felt immense joy and a great feeling to see the delivery and cut the umbilical cord, the doctors said.

The family members and people are expressing happiness at the experiment by the doctors in the government hospital. This process indeed of course gave a major reprieve as it abstained from the cesarean method and related pains to the woman.

