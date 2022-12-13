In All-Black Corset Top And Blazer, Janhvi Kapoor Aces The Boss Lady Look

Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor has flown back to Mumbai from her exotic Maldives getaway. Janhvi has given us major vacation goals by dropping a bunch of pictures from the beautiful destination. After leaving us gushing at her awe-inspiring snaps, the Dhadak actress seems to be back in business. Janhvi, along with other prominent celebrities from tinsel town, including Vidya Balan, Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, Anil Kapoor and Rishab Shetty, attended a roundtable interview in Mumbai hosted by Anupama Chopra. Later, Janhvi shared a slew of pictures on her gram, where she dropped glimpses of her outfit for the day.

“Got a warm welcome back to town with a pretty sunset and the best company… so honoured to have been in the same room with so many people I admire!!" read the caption.

Janhvi exuded the perfect corporate chic vibes, decked up in an all-black ensemble, wearing a classy corset top that she matched with a sleek black blazer and a pair of high-rise waist trousers. The minute details of the blazer included padded shoulders and lapel collars, embedded with striking gold buttons. As for the trousers, they had a flawless body-hugging fit, with a flared hem that accentuated Janhvi’s killer curves further.

The Mili actress let her attire do all the talking as she struck some uber-cool poses for the camera. Janhvi’s love for nude shades is widely visible in the pictures. A dash of nude-berry lipstick clubbed with smokey kohl-rimmed eyes, and a brush of winged liner completed Janhvi’s minimalist makeup. She rounded off her look with a pair of gold hoops and long, open hair.

In the second slide of the post, the 25-year-old also gave a sneak peek of the other members at the roundtable interview. The group photo featured the actress alongside Vijay Verma, Dulquer Salmaan and Sheeba Chaddha, along with a host of other celebrities, all dressed in stylish avatars. Janhvi also shared a serene picture of Mumbai city in the last frame, indicating her happiness about returning home.

On the film front, Janhvi will next be seen in director Sharan Sharma’s Mr and Mrs Mahi, opposite Rajkummar Rao. The upcoming cricket-themed Bollywood movie is currently in its post-production phase and will mark its release in the theatres next year in 2023. Apart from this, Janhvi is also a part of Varun Dhawan-starrer Bawaal.

