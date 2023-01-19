Hand Stuck in Window, DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Dragged by 'Drunk' Car Driver Near Delhi's AIIMS

Swati Maliwal, chief of Delhi Commission for Women, was dragged by a ‘Baleno’ car on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday near New Delhi’s AIIMS. Maliwal said that she was dragged for a few metres after the accused “locked her hand in the car window" as she tried to “catch hold of the driver".

“Late last night I was inspecting the situation of women’s security in Delhi when a driver of a car molested me in a drunken state. God saved life. If the Chairperson of the Women’s Commission is not safe in Delhi, then imagine the situation," she tweeted.

Advertisement

Narrating her ordeal to News18, Maliwal said that she is extremely traumatized and shaken. “The man made leud comments. He closed the window and my hand got stuck. He then dragged me, and I was really scared. There was no police patrol," she said.

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said that she is immediately writing to the Delhi police commissioner and will also speak to Maliwal. “I am taking this very seriously. There is no safety," she added.

“The accused asked the complainant to sit in his car. When she refused, the driver went but returned after making a U-turn from the service lane. He once again asked her to sit in the car. Maliwal refused again and went near the driver’s window to reprimand him. The car driver quickly rolled up the window, and her hand got stuck. She was dragged for some 10 to 50 metres," a police official said, citing the written complaint.

Advertisement

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Harish Chandra, and complainant were sent for medical examination, police said. The incident comes over a fortnight after a 20-year-old was dragged 13 km under the car of five drunk men.

Advertisement

In Delhi’s horrific New Year hit-and-drag case, the drunk men had hit one Anjali Singh’s scooty and as her body rolled under their car and got tangled in the undercarriage. They drove for 13 km, trying to dislodge it.

Read all the Latest India News here