In Assam's Kamakhya Temple, A 'Shivling' That Surfaces for One Day in a Year

Not many know of this ‘shivaling’ inside Assam’s Kamakhya temple that surfaces just for one day in a year. For the rest of the year, this ‘shivling’ remains under water.

Most visiting the revered Kamakhya temple atop the Nilachal hills in Guwahati are unaware of the existence of this ‘shivling’ in the temple premises itself.

A few feet behind the Kamakhya Temple office building is the Rin Muson Kund (sin cleansing pond) and right at the bottom of this pond, which is also called the “Mara Kund", is the revered ‘shivling’. For 364 days of the year, this kund is filled with water, thereby, keeping the shivling immersed throughout the year.

On the day ahead of the Shivratri, water of the kunda is pumped out, revealing the ‘shivling’ for the devotees.

Made of rocks and stones, a fleets of steps leads to this 30-35-feet deep kund where devotees offer their prayer. Many refer to this ‘shivling’ as the ‘Pinnakeshwar’ and ‘Penneswar’.

According to the temple authorities, a dip in the kund cleanses one of the sins from previous life, which is why it is named Rin Muson Kunda (sin cleansing pond). Some say that children with deformities, cleft lips and sink disease get cured if bathed in this revered pond.

The attendee of the pond from the temple authorities informed that it shall take hardly three days for the pond to get filled to the brim again and the ‘shivling’ then will get submerged in the kund till the next Shivratri.

Devotees claim that they feel a mystical connect towards it. Locals say that this particular ‘shivlinga’ has been here since the existence of Kamakhya temple.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who visited the Bhimasankar Dham Jyotirlinga Temple in Pamohi, Kamrup, on Sunday to offer said that Bhimashankar jyotirlinga in Dakini hills of Assam is the sixth jyotirlinga, countering Maharashtra opposition’s claim that the sixth jyotirlinga is in their state and not in Assam.

“I have not established the Bhimashankar. According to Shiv Puran, Bhimashankar jyotirlinga is in Assam. There is no point of controversy. Lord Shiva is universal as per Sanatan Dharma. Shivji can be in Maharashtra, in Uttar Pradesh and Odisha. This jyotirlinga has not come up after BJP and Shiv Sena government came in Maharashtra. Bhimashankar has been here since ages and have mention in the 20th and 21st chapter of the Shiv Puran. The opposition in Maharashtra says that Himanta Biswa Sarma has established it. How can I?. The opposition lost its battle for symbol as it created the controversy with Bhimashankar and its existence and doing politics with gods. This is my belief and has no science attached to it," Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

A heated controversy erupted following an Assam government advertisement claiming the existence of the Bhimashankar jyotirlinga, the sixth among the 12 jyotirlingas, in Assam. This advisement invited sharp reactions from people and politicians in Maharashtra as the Bhimashankar temple in Pune is usually considered the sixth jyotirlinga.

“I have visited the Bhimashankar temple in Pune but our belief is that the sixth jyotirlinga is in Dakini Hills of Kamrup and the Rudra Sanghita, too, mentions this," added Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Tucked in the wilderness, Bhimashankar jyotirlinga on the outskirts of Guwahati, sees a lot of visitors on Shivratri. Almost forgotten till recent years, Bhimashankar this Shivratri turned into a sea of devotees more so after the government advertisement claiming it to be the sixth jyotirlinga.

People from far and near and even outside the state queued up and waited for their turn to offer prayers. Interestingly there is no concrete structure or temple at the site and local tribal people strongly oppose to any such idea in the remotest.

