In Bengal's Burdwan, Caddy Tea Bar, With 31 Varieties, is Sensation Among Masses

Caddy Tea Bar at Burdwan in West Bengal has become a new sensation among tea and alcohol drinkers. The Caddy Tea Bar is giving a golden opportunity to taste different teas according to your preference. The owner claims that not only will you get to taste the wine with tea, but also fruits, chocolates, and even flowers. The price is affordable. So, let’s get acquainted with this Fusion Tea.

As soon as you go from Curzon Gate to Ullas, you see the Fusion Tea shop at Baranilpur. The name of the shop is Caddy Tea Bar and here you get different flavours of tea. Nilmadhab Roy, the owner of the shop, said that there are about thirty different flavours of tea available at his bar. Roy also stated that he named his shop Caddy Tea Bar because the tea box is called Caddy.

Speaking about the idea for his shop, Roy explained, “I studied and observed a lot of things in lockdown. That’s when I saw different flavours of tea in different places. European tea is different, Thai tea is different, West Bengal tea is different. The style of making tea is different in all parts of the world. Then I thought I would do something where I could give people a taste of tea from different places," he said.

“And then I started studying tea. After various experiments, I opened this tea stall. Currently, I am making tea of various flavours like mango, litchi, pineapple rose, butterscotch. Rum, vodka and whiskey flavoured tea are also made in the stall. However, it will not be intoxicating. There is also Pujo Special tea available," he further added.

Tea lover Dr Sukanta Das said, “I have never tasted such tea before. So, I keep coming back again and again to this place. This place is perfect to spend time with friends or alone, you can come to this bar whenever you want."

“For tea lovers, this tea bar equals paradise," Das said.

