Haseena Parkar's Son Tells ED Dawood is in Karachi, Says 'His Wife Contacts Us on Festivals'

Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim is in Pakistan’s Karachi, his sister Haseena Parkar’s son Alishah Parkar has told the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Alishah Parkar has also told the ED that his family and he aren’t in contact with Dawood Ibrahim, adding that his wife Mehajabin contacts his wife and sisters during festivals, news agency ANI reported.

“Dawood Ibrahim is my maternal uncle and he used to live on the fourth floor of the Dambarwala building in south Mumbai till 1986. I have heard from various sources and relatives that Dawood Ibrahim is in Karachi," indiatoday.in quoted Parkar’s statement to ED.

“I was not born when he moved to Karachi and neither I nor my family members are in touch with him. Occasionally, on Eid, Diwali and other festive occasions, Mrs Mehjabeen Dawood Ibrahim - my aunt and my maternal uncle get in touch with my wife Ayesha and my sisters," he added.

Reacting to the massive revelation made by Haseena Parkar’s son, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said that the central government should take action on it.

“Central government should take action on it. Till now the location was not known but now if the location is clear then the central government should take it seriously and take the action," Patil said.

The ED is probing a Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA) case involving underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and has raided several locations linked to the underworld don and his associates in connection with the same.

The house of late Haseena Parkar was also raided by ED earlier this year.

The ED’s case is based on an FIR filed recently by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Dawood Ibrahim and his aides under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The ED had last month submitted a charge sheet against Maharashtra Minority Development Minister Nawab Malik in the alleged money laundering case linked to Dawood Ibrahim.

Malik, a senior Nationalist Congress Party leader, was arrested on February 23 in the case, and is currently in judicial custody.

The over-5,000-page charge sheet was submitted in the court’s registry, ED lawyers said. The special court for Prevention of Money Laundering Act cases will take cognizance of the charge sheet after verification of the documents, they said.

