In Bihar's Bhagalpur, Huge Cache of Arms Recovered From Constable's House

A huge cache of arms has been recovered from the house of a police constable in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district. DSP(Law and Order) Gaurav Mishra, under whose leadership the arms were unearthed, said that they had received a tip-off that a large cache of weapons had been brought from other districts to this house in the Badehpura mohalla of Ishakchak police station area.

Based on this information, police raided the premises and caught siblings Mohammed Amad Taj and Mohammed Fahad. The police team found 54 bullets, a country-made pistol, a musket and other weapons. Two siblings are the sons of a constable, and police had been searching for them for a long time now.

Last year, Bihar police had raided two illegal gun-making units. They had also arrested 10 people involved in this business from Naugachia and Bhagalpur districts. At least 20 unfinished country-made pistols, 4 finished pistols, some guns, several magazines, and two motorbikes were recovered back then.

Apart from this, live cartridges and bullets, drilling, milling and winding machines were also recovered from the illegal gun manufacturing units. Those arrested had been identified as Mohammad Shahbaz Alam, Mohammad Said alias Bablu, Prabhakar Choudhary and Pankaj Ray. Rest were identified as Pinku Jha, Subham Kumar, Gayanand Yadav and Gopal Singh.

