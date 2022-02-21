In Bihar's Muzaffarnagar, Doctors Remove a Piece of Glass From Patient's Stomach

A team of doctors at a private nursing home in Bihar’s Muzaffarnagar removed a piece of glass from the stomach of an old man. The test reports diagnosed a piece of glass inside the patient’s anus.

The doctors first tried to remove the glass through the anus but it was not successful. Later, the doctors removed the glass from the stomach following an incision.

According to Dr Mahmudul Hasan, the surgeon who operated, a few days ago, the patient had come with complaints of not having defecation and abdominal pain trouble. The doctor advised him of several medical check-ups.

Following this, the patient went under ultrasound and X-ray test. Seeing the result, the doctors were stunned as the size of the glass was way too big to go through the mouth and make its way into the stomach. However, as ill-luck would have it, the patient claimed that while drinking tea, the piece slid down his throat.

The team of doctors conducted an hour-long surgery and successfully removed the glass. The operation was so complicated that part of the glass was broken during the operation but the doctors successfully removed that part too. At present, the patient is healthy and will be discharged from the hospital after two days.

