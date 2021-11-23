In Chhattisgarh, Police Arrest 2 Thieves Adept at Opening Bike Luggage Boxes Without Key

The Chhattisgarh Police have arrested two thieves, who used to steal purses, mobiles and cash kept in bike luggage boxes without breaking it, in Raipur. The professional thieves have been arrested by officers of Telibandha police station. They also demonstrated to the police how they used to steal goods kept in a bike luggage box. The video of their demonstration has also gone viral on the internet.

>Watch the viral video here —

The arrested accused have been identified as Sunil Kumar Nayak alias Golu and Satyam Yadav alias Sonu, police said. While Sunil is a habitual offender and has 12 different cases registered against him, Satyam used to help him in criminal activities. They have been named in several criminal activities at various police stations.

Shekhar Bhaskar Tandi, a resident of Civil Lines, Raipur, had filed a missing complaint of his purse and mobile in the Telibandha police station. In his complaint, he had said that on the morning of November 17, he went to the gym located near the Gurudwara and parked his vehicle outside the gym. He had kept his purse and mobile in the bike luggage box. When he came out from the gym and opened the luggage box of his vehicle, he found that his phone and purse were missing. The victim, then, complained to the Telibandha police station, acting on which the police arrested the accused.

Police got information that near Marine Drive Telibandha, two persons were looking for customers to sell mobile phones at cheap prices. The police reached the spot and caught the accused.

The police also recovered a total of 5 mobile phones from different companies. They could not show the bills of the phones and the police arrested them.

