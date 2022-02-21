In Chhattisgarh's Tilda, Bank Manager Defrauds Elderly Man, Withdraws Money From Account

A 73-year-old man from Tilda in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur district was defrauded by a female assistant branch manager, who coaxed him into sharing his ATM card PIN with her. The woman has been arrested by the Pune police. According to the police, Manharan Das Vaishnav, a retired 73-year-old employee of Tilda, asked Sushmita Tripathi, assistant branch manager of IndusInd Bank, to help him withdraw money. She took advantage of his innocence and took his debit card PIN information from him. After that, she withdrew a substantial amount of money from his account.

Tripathi, initially, used to help the elderly Vaishnav withdraw his money, but after some time, she got emboldened and started withdrawing money herself. She even bought an insurance policy with the card.

When the insurance amount was not paid, the official of the insurance company visited Vaishnav’s home for an inquiry. When the family members checked the account, it was found that the amount had been withdrawn. This prompted them to file a complaint against the branch manager and Tripathi was arrested. Senior bank officials tried to shield the accused but to no avail.

According to reports, the bank manager and some other employees of the bank tried to save the accused for fear of the bank getting a bad name. However, the police saw through their intentions and nabbed the accused. Eventually, Tilda police arrested the accused from Pune. Another case is also registered against her in the Civil Lines police station of Bilaspur.

