In Dehradun, Retired Army Man Shoots Wife, Himself Dead; Probe On 

A retired army officer shot himself dead after killing his wife in Rakhwal village of Ranipokhari police station area of Dehradun, Uttarakhand on Thursday, police said. He used his licensed gun to kill his wife and himself. The police officials are still investigating the details of the incident as well as the reasons behind the incident. A team of the Forensic Science Laboratory Division (FSL) is also engaged in the investigation.

According to Ranipokhari police, the deceased were identified as Virji Krishali (58) and Kusum Krishali (55), residents of Rakhwal village Ranipokhari. The police have said that there has been no talk of any dispute between the husband and wife. The police are still involved in the investigation.

The police said that Kundan Singh Rawat, the watchman of village Bhogpur, informed the police around 9:15 on Thursday morning that a man shot his wife and himself in Rakhwala village.

SHO of Ranipokhari police station Shishupal Singh Rana went to the incident spot with the police team. They found two bodies there. They were identified as Virji Krishali and Kusum Krishali. The daughter-in-law of the deceased was present in the house, who denied knowing anything about the incident during police interrogation. Police have sent both the bodies for post-mortem.

Police said that the FSL team found that bullets were fired near the neck and stomach of the deceased Kusum and on the forehead of the deceased Virji. A licensed gun and shells were recovered on the spot and one live cartridge and one shell were found inside the gun. The police said that Virji killed himself after killing his wife.

The police are carrying out the investigation and also questioning neighbours and relatives regarding the incident.

