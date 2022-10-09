In Dry Bihar, ‘High’ VIPs to be Kept in Special Cells With Comfy Sofa, AC, Trained Dog ‘For Safety’

Swanky two beds, air conditioners, comfortable sofa and table are centre of attraction of new “VIP cells" constructed in Bihar’s Samastipur to keep VIP persons would be caught intoxicated in public. In a first of its kind, the Excise Department of dry state Bihar has constructed these “VIP cells" to keep VIP persons for 24 hours.

SK Chaudhary, Excise Superintendent has said that VIP cells are constructed to keep government employees, public representatives and elite people of society who are caught consuming alcohol. He said a trained dog will also be kept for their safety.

Netizens have slammed the state government for such treatment to VIPs.

Bihar banned liquor in April 2016, making storage transportation, sale, consumption and manufacturing a punishable offence. After the ban, a large number of people were lodged in jails only for liquor consumption.

After then Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana’s criticism of the Bihar government on the liquor ban, the Nitish Kumar government brought a Liquor Amendment Bill which was passed the state Assembly in March this year and was implemented from April 1. The 48th Chief Justice of India had said that the decisions like liquor ban of Bihar government in 2016 have put huge burden on courts.

Under the amendment in the Bihar Liquor Prohibition Bill, 2022, the first-time offenders will be get bail from the duty magistrate after depositing a fine. In case the offender is not able to deposit the fine, he/she is liable to face one month in jail.

There is also a provision that when an offender is nabbed by the police for the ban violation, the accused has to disclose the name of the person from where liquor was obtained.

