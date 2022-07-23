In Farewell Speech, President Kovind Asks MPs to Follow Gandhian Philosophy for Debates and Dissent

President Ram Nath Kovind was accorded a fond farewell in Parliament on Saturday evening, a day before his tenure as the constitutional head ends. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Members of Parliament attended the farewell ceremony in the Central Hall of Parliament.

Speaker Om Birla presented a citation on behalf of the parliamentarians to Kovind. A memento and a signature book signed by the MPs was also presented to the outgoing President. Kovind will be succeeded by Droupadi Murmu on Monday, who was elected as the 15th President of India, this week.

Delivering his farewell address, Kovind expressed gratitude to the citizens of the country and appealed to the MPs to always follow Gandhian philosophy while conducting legislative business.

“Five years ago, I took oath as President of India here in the Central Hall of Parliament. I will always be grateful to the citizens of the country for giving me opportunity to serve as President," Kovind said.

“Parliament is a temple of democracy. MPs should always follow Gandhian philosophy while exercising rights of debate and dissent in Parliament," he added.

Congratulating Droupadi Murmu on her election as President, Kovind thanked PM Modi’s Council of Ministers, V-P Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for support during his tenure.

The outgoing President’s comments assume significance at a time when parliamentary proceedings have been frequently disrupted due to the Opposition’s protests over a number of issues.

Kovind said he always considered himself as a part of the larger family, which included the members of parliament. “They may have differences at times like any family has, but they should work together for the larger interests of the country," he said.

