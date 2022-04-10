In First Operation Outside J&K, SIA Conducts Raids in Delhi, Faridabad in Terror Funding Case

In its first operation outside Jammu and Kashmir, the newly constituted State Investigation Agency (SIA) conducted raids in the national capital region on Sunday in connection with a terror funding case, officials said. SIA teams carried out the searches at three places in Delhi, one in Faridabad in Haryana and two in Anantnag of south Kashmir, the officials said. The teams were assisted by the Delhi Police and other security agencies.

Those raided included some lawyers who allegedly received funds from a Pakistan-based conduit of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba terror group to sustain terrorist and secessionist networks in Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of the country. The case was registered by the SIA under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in Srinagar recently.

According to the officials, it was learnt that the Lashkar-e-Taiba was raising funds and sending to India in a manner that had visible elements of a criminal conspiracy to sustain terrorist and secessionist networks, their programmes and activities in Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of country. Technical evidence and banking transactions have established the identities of three people in Delhi, one person in Faridabad and two persons in Anantnag who were allegedly involved in the conspiracy.

The officials claimed technical evidence “confirm that they are in constant touch with the Pakistan-based mastermind". During the searches, incriminating materials such as digital devices, SIM cards, mobile phones and documents have been recovered and seized.

