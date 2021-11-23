In Himachal Pradesh's Solan, Leopard Drags Girl, Brave Father Rescues Her

In yet another incident of leopard attack in Himachal Pradesh, a village girl in Solan district was dragged away by the wild animal before her father intervened and rescued her. The incident occurred on Monday evening at around 7.30 pm. The leopard dragged the girl from Suji village to the fields, some distance away from the area.

However, the girl’s father showed immense bravery, facing the leopard and beating it with sticks and stones until it left his daughter and ran away. While the father created noise and handled the wild cat, more people came out of other houses and scared away the leopard. The animal escaped leaving the girl in the field. The state forest department was informed the next day.

The DFO of the Forest Department, along with his entire team, reached Suji village of Jabali Panchayat on Tuesday morning and inspected the spot. Jabali Panchayat Head was also present there at the time of inspection.

The Himachal Forest Department officials also visited the victim’s house to know her condition. Thankfully, The girl didn’t sustain any injuries. The team then took the girl to the hospital for medical examination to ascertain if there was internal injury.

Several leopard attack cases have been reported from across the state of Himachal Pradesh.

On Diwali, a leopard took away a 5-year-old child in Shimla. The child was found dead in the forest. Later, the leopard was caught by a team of the forest department.

