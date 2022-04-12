In Major Op, CBI Brings Back Nirav Modi's Close Associate Subhash Shankar from Cairo

In a major operation by Central Bureau of Investigation, one Subhash Shankar has been brought back to India from Cairo. He is said to be a close associate of absconding diamantaire Nirav Modi. CBI has been working on the bank fraud case for long and was trying to bring back Shankar to the country.

In 2018, the Interpol had issued a Red Corner Notice against Nirav, his brother Nishal Modi and his employee Subhash Parab on the request of the CBI, probing over USD 2 billion PNB scam.

The Interpol had issued the Red Corner Notice (RCN) on the basis of charge sheet filed by the CBI in a special court in Mumbai and the arrest warrant issued by the judge Special J C Jagdale there, four years ago

In its Red Corner Notice issued against a fugitive, the Interpol asks its 192 member countries to arrest or detain the person if spotted in their countries after which extradition or deportation proceedings can begin.

