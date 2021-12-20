In Manali, 6 Arrested For Attacking Taxi Driver With Swords After Verbal Spat

The Himachal Pradesh Police have arrested six tourists from Punjab and Haryana for attacking a taxi driver with swords in Manali.

According to Himachal Pradesh, a taxi driver was attacked with swords by six tourists visiting the state after a verbal spat.

“Six tourists were arrested after a complaint was lodged by the taxi driver," said Manali Police.

According to a senior officer stationed at Manali district police headquarters, the taxi driver in his complaint has mentioned that tourists travelling in different vehicles started abusing him.

In his complaint, the driver mentioned that the tourists “turned furious at him after he asked them not to use abusive words," added the police officer.

The victim further mentioned that he was returning from Solanganala when two vehicles (Pajero and Honda City) coming from opposite directions started hurling abuses at him. The reason behind the verbal spat has not been mentioned in the complaint.

“Tourists sitting in a Honda City car took out sticks and swords and attacked him. The taxi driver has suffered head and other injuries in the attack," added the police officer.

“We have seized a Honda City car having registration number DL3LBA1005 and a sports utility vehicle (SUV) having registration number CH01CC8119," the police officer.

The officer further added that they have registered an FIR against the six arrested under several Indian Penal Code sections including 147, 148, 149, 323, 504 and 506.

The police officer further added that the driver was rushed to the nearest hospital with the help of locals. The doctors of the hospital told us that the driver is out of danger and was released from the hospital after first aid.

