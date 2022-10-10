In Mourning, Mulayam's Native Village Saifai Recalls Locals Skipping a Meal Daily in 1967 to Fulfill His MLA Dreams

The demise of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on Monday plunged his native village Saifai into mourning, with locals recalling their memories of the ‘Dharti Putra’ who had a special connection with every villager.

Of the innumerable memories they have of ‘Neta ji’, the people of Saifai recall how they gave up one meal a day to ensure Yadav makes his debut as an MLA.

During the 1967 assembly elections, Yadav was keen to contest but was short of funds. One day, during the campaign, a meeting of the entire village took place on the terrace of Neta ji’s house where a local identified as Sonelal Shakya suggested that if the villagers skip one meal a day, Yadav’s car can run for eight days, enabling him to canvass and contest elections. Not one villager flinched, locals recall, as Sonelal’s proposal was accepted unanimously.

Advertisement

It was the result of the village’s joint effort that Yadav contested and was elected MLA from Jaswant Nagar seat of Etawah district for the first time.

In his speeches, Yadav — a powerful orator — would appeal to people to “give one vote and one note (one rupee)", adding that he would return the money with interest if he became MLA. Locals say Yadav’s speeches attracted huge crowds who not only showered effusive praise on him but also donated generously to his cause.

The villagers also recall how ‘Neta-ji’ would campaign with his friend Darshan Singh on a bicycle. Later, he bought a second-hand car with the donation money but it had to often be pushed to its destination. Yadav struggled in politics, but never gave up.

The credit for bringing Yadav into politics goes to the then strong leader Nathu Singh who gave up his seat for the young Yadav. Nathu Singh was of the opinion that since Yadav was educated, he should go to the assembly. One of the greatest strengths of the SP patriarch, according to the residents of Saifai, was that he never forgot his loved ones. Even after achieving success in politics, he would sit and discuss the good old days with his acquaintances.

Advertisement

Yadav’s childhood was spent in deprivation but he was always ready to help his people. ‘Neta-ji’ was very fond of wrestling since childhood. After returning from school in the evening, he would wrestle in the arena, defeating big wrestlers. Often, he would climb trees and pluck mangoes, guavas, berries etc. and give them to his friends.

The last rites of Yadav will be performed at his native village on Tuesday. A three-day state mourning has been announced by the Uttar Pradesh government on the former chief minister’s demise.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here