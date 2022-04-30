In MP, 108 Janani Express Carrying Pregnant Woman Halts Twice to Fetch Fuel

A 108 Janani Express ambulance, carrying a pregnant woman from the Dewas district of Madhya Pradesh, stopped twice to get fuel, leaving the lady writhing in pain.

According to reports, Sunita Davar, a Pankuan resident, was pregnant. Her condition was reported as critical. Considering her grave condition, she was taken to Punjapura. Still, when there was no improvement in her condition, she was taken to Bagli hospital. Unfortunately, even at that hospital, her condition didn’t improve and she was referred to a district hospital in Dewas where she was taken via a 108 Janani Express ambulance.

En route, Sunita and her relatives faced a plethora of problems. First, the ambulance’s fuel got exhausted near the Gunnera river and Chapra toll. With no one to help, Sunita’s brother had to arrange fuel. Sunita kept writhing in pain all this while. According to Sunita’s relatives, the lady had to endure pain because of grave negligence shown by the driver.

As of now, according to reports, Sunita is fine and has given birth to a baby boy. Reportedly, the baby is also fine. Sunita said that she felt anxious when the vehicle didn’t have fuel.

Block Medical Officer Dr Vishnulata Uikey has denied taking any responsibility for this incident. According to Dr Vishnulata, 108 Janani Express runs from Bhopal and they don’t operate it.

Talking about 108 Janani Express, its aim is to ensure that pregnant women are brought to hospitals on time with all the available facilities. Recently, 108 ambulances were launched.

