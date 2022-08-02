In MP, Sons Forced to Carry Mother's Body on Bike As Govt Hospital Denies Van

Two brothers in Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol district were forced to carry their mother’s body on a motorcycle after being denied a hearse van by the district hospital. They could not afford private vehicles that asked for Rs 5,000 for the trip of 80 km, reported The Week. Following a video showing the brothers tying the body on the bike using a wooden slab and rope went viral on the internet, the Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission served a notice on the Shahdol district collector, chief medical and health officer (CMHO) and superintendent of the medical college.

Jaimantri Yadav, a resident of Godaru village of Anuppur, was admitted to the district hospital following a complaint of chest pain on July 31. After her condition deteriorated, she was referred to the medical college where she died late at night. Sundar Yadav, one of the sons of the deceased, alleged negligence in the treatment and blamed the administration for his mother’s death.

The administration, in its defence, said that they did not have a hearse van and the registration process of the ambulance was underway. Hence, they could not offer any help. The superintendent of the hospital in an official release said that the ambulance would be available to the patient only after the process is completed.

This is not the first such instance to have come to light. Earlier, a clip highlighting the lack of medical infrastructure in MP’s Rewa district had gone viral on social media. The clip showed four women carrying the dead body of their mother on a cot after being denied an ambulance by the authorities.

The women were forced to carry their mother to the crematorium on a cot. The video not only raised questions about the lack of medical infrastructure but also highlighted society’s apathy as no one came forward to help the women in taking the body to the crematorium safely.

