In MP's Jabalpur, Army Jawan, Wife Found Hanging, Probe On

A soldier and his wife were found hanging at the army residential quarters in Jabalpur of Madhya Pradesh. According to reports, the jawan belongs to Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district. The bodies of the deceased have been kept in the hospital’s mortuary after the post-mortem and will be handed to the family soon.

The preliminary investigation reveals that a dispute between the husband and wife about something led to the incident. The local area police informed the families about the deaths of the couple.

The jawan has been identified as Pankaj Singh, who was posted in the Jack Rifle in Jabalpur. Pankaj and his wife Sunita got married last year and they started living here a few months ago.

The incident surfaced when constable Pankaj Singh did not report on duty. His absence prompted his companions to reach his house where they found that Pankaj and his wife Sunita had died by suicide.

A Cantt police official said, “Rifleman Pankaj Singh, posted in Jk Rifle, was living in the family quarter with his wife Sunita Singh. They were married on 25 November 2020. After marriage, Pankaj had come on duty alone. After 6 months his wife also came to Jabalpur. On Saturday night, there was a dispute between the two about something which has led to the suicide by hanging."

After receiving the information, the army officers and police reached the family quarters, where their bodies were removed from the noose and sent for post-mortem.

The police have initiated the investigation and will record the statement of the family members.

