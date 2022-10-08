In New Feather to Jammu & Kashmir's Tourism Cap, Bird Festival to be Held in Valley

Jammu and Kashmir is all set to introduce bird tourism to its exciting tourism repertoire. This will be a first-of-its-kind bird festival organized in collaboration with the Department of Tourism and the Sanctuary Foundation.

Experts believe that the birds here will be beneficial for tourism and the local economy of Jammu and Kashmir.

Many beautiful aspects of the heavenly Kashmir valley are known to the world. But very few people know about the importance and species of birds found here. In an initiative to include the birds of Jammu and Kashmir in tourism sector, the bird festival is underway in the Valley in collaboration with the Department of Tourism and the Sanctuary Foundation.

From Srinagar’s Dal Lake and the beautiful valleys of Pahalgam to the saffron fields of Pampore, efforts were made to showcase the unique identity of birds during this festival and now these birds will add one more feather to the tourism crown of Jammu Kashmir.

Sarmad Hafeez, the Administrative Secretary Tourism and Culture J&K said that government is focusing on niche tourism and Kashmir is surely sitting on a golden duck with respect to birds. Sarmad said that Kashmir has a rich topography and a great potential of bird tourism which can surely boost the economy of region.

According to statistics, 1200 species of birds are found all over India, of which only Kashmir has about 600 species. Experts believe that bird tourism can prove to be a strong economic source provided that stakeholders are committed to it.

Vikram Grewal, expert and a volunteer working with Sanctuary Foundation says that several countries in the world are dependent on Bird Tourism and Jammu Kashmir has not explored in this context yet. Vikram says to explore the bird world in Kashmir is the need of hour and it can surely add one more feature in tourism industry of Jammu Kashmir.

Delegates and experts from all over the country were present during the Bird Festival in Pahalgam, where emphasis was placed on making possible the protection of local birds and guest birds of Kashmir. While the importance of birds in maintaining the ecological balance of fragile zones of Kashmir was also highlighted.

Nadeem Qadri - Member of Green Tribunal and Organiser of event said that Bird Tourism is a new concept and Kashmir has much potential to flourish in this new trend, but we must ensure the protection of all species including the fragile zones.

Introducing programs like Bird Festival in Jammu and Kashmir will definitely be another milestone not only for the tourism industry here, rather, bird tourism can also create new employment opportunities for the people, which is an important need of the hour.

