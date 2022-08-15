In One Week, Four Attacks on Army Camps by Rebel Groups ULFA-I, NSCN-K Along Indo-Myanmar Border

Amidst Independence Day celebrations in the country, an army camp was attacked by two banned rebel groups in the wee hours of Monday in Mon district of Nagaland. Two jawans are critically injured.

Sources said that a joint group of Paresh Baruah-led United Liberation Front of Assam- Independent (ULFA-I) and Yung Aung-led National Socialist Council of Nagalalim- Khaplang (NSCN-K) attacked on 19 Assam Rifles camp in Nyasa of Mon district bordering Myanmar.

The Assam Rifles’ statement read, “At around 0235 hours on August 15, 2022, the alert scouts noticed suspicious movement of UG (under ground) on a jungle track coming from Zankham to Nyasa. On being challenged by own troops, the UGs opened fire which was appropriately retaliated causing severe casualties to the UG group. Two Assam Rifles’ soldiers also sustained injuries; they have been evacuated to Jorhat Air Force Hospital for further treatment. They were evacuated with the help of local villagers who have provided all the support to the security forces. Search ops are in progress."

It further said that in the run-up to the Independence Day 2022, troops of Assam Rifles are proactively dominating the sensitive areas to thwart any unwarranted attempt by the insurgent factions to disrupt peace in the region. “In general area Nyasa in Mon District, situated at the interstate boundary between Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh, based on credible intelligence of movement of UG cadres, troops of Assam Rifles laid multiple such ambushes to dominate the area."

On August 9, joint groups of ULFA-I and NSCN-K had carried out three separate attacks on Assam Rifles camps in Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland bordering Myanmar. The attacks were carried out by rebel groups on the Army camps with mortar, rocket launcher, grenade and sophisticated arms.

According to sources, ULFA-I and NSCN-K militants had attacked on a newly built Army camp at Pangsu pass in Arunachal Pradesh near India-Myanmar border. They had claimed that the guerrilla team attacked the army camp with mortars and rocket launchers in which a junior commission officer (JCO) of the Army was injured. The second attack took place in Saramati area and the third one in Noklak area bordering Myanmar. The joint rebel group attacked on 14th Assam Rifles camp in Noklak area, which was just a firing incident, and no casualties were reported. All attacks were carried out by the rebel groups around 3 am.

On August 6, the ULFA-I and Yung Aung faction of the NSCN-K called for a shutdown in five states including Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura and Meghalaya on the Independence Day terming it “fake" celebrations. They declared the shutdown from 12 am till 6 pm on August 15.

