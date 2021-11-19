In Patna, 4 Men, Posing as Policemen, Chase Couple, Rape Minor Girl

A minor girl was allegedly raped after being held hostage in front of her lover by four criminals, who posed themselves as policemen in Bihar’s Patna. The incident occurred on Wednesday, November 17, when the 13-year-old teenager was spending time alone with her lover in a secluded place.

The criminals were chasing them and later held the girl hostage. They allegedly raped her in front of her lover, the girl informed the Police. Even though the police officials are yet to receive the written complaint, they have started their investigation to nab the accused.

According to police, the girl informed them that four accused men were chasing them, the couple. The accused clicked pictures of lovers while posing themselves as policemen. They told the lovers not to approach the police. According to the minor girl, one of the four accused raped her in front of the lover. However, the victim’s father has accused four people of raping her daughter.

The victim also told the police that after the incident, she wanted to end her life, and had left the house for the same. But, in Shahpur, a passerby gave her shelter in his house and informed the police and her family.

After getting the information, the police swung into action and arrested the lover of the victim on the complaint of the minor’s father. The police have also identified one of the four criminals accused of raping the minor girl. The police have assured the victim’s father that all the accused will be nabbed soon.

According to Phulwari Sharif police station SHO Rafiqur Rahman, no party has given a written application in this case so far, but the police officials are investigating the matter.

