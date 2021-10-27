Home » News » India » In Pics: Step-by-step Guide to Recover and Secure IRCTC Password

In Pics: Step-by-step Guide to Recover and Secure IRCTC Password

Here’s step-by-step guide to recover password. (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

Indian Railways provides a facility to recover the login ID and password online using your email ID or registered mobile number

News Desk| News18.com
Updated: October 27, 2021, 10:20 IST

Planning to travel by train? The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) now allows you to book or cancel railway tickets from the comfort of your home through desktop, laptop or mobile phones. You can do so by using the IRCTC website or application software (app). For the purpose you need to have login ID and password. In case you don’t have an IRCTC account, follow the instructions in the following link for step-by-step guide to create a new account and book tickets online.

Here's the link: https://www.news18.com/news/lifestyle/watch-step-by-step-guide-to-create-a-new-account-on-irctc-and-book-indian-railways-tickets-4338692.html

Don’t worry if you have forgotten your IRCTC password. Indian Railways provides a facility to recover the login ID and password online using your email ID or registered mobile number.

>Here’s step-by-step guide to recover password:

Step 1: Visit IRCTC’s website, www.irctc.co.in. (Image: IRCTC)

Step 2: Click on the Login option on the top panel of the homepage. (Image: IRCTC)

Step 3: When a new window will open, click on Forgot Password option. (Image: IRCTC)

Step 4: In new window, enter your registered email ID, date of birth, and captcha code as shown in the box and click on submit option. (Image: IRCTC)

Step 5: You will receive the list of all User IDs registered with your Email ID with ‘Reset Password’ link for each. (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

HERE’S HOW YOU CAN SECURE YOUR PASSWORD

>According to IRCTC, all password should have:

  • At least one ‘Uppercase [A-Z]" alphabet.
  • One ‘Lowercase [a-z]’ alphabet.
  • One ‘Number [0-9]’.
  • One ‘Special character i.e @,!,#,$,%,&,*,?,_ etc.’

first published: October 27, 2021, 10:20 IST