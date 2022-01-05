In Rajasthan Village, Bishnoi Community to Build Grand Memorial Honouring Black Buck

The Bishnoi community in the Kankani village of Rajasthan’s Jodhpur district will construct a huge memorial to honour the blackbuck, killed by Bollywood star Salman Khan. The people of this village consider deer as the hero. At least 200 youths belonging to the Bishnoi community are involved in the initiative.

A grand monument and an animal rescue centre are being built at the same place where the deer was found dead. A huge statue of Panch Dhatu of black deer will be erected at the site, and a rescue centre will also be built for the treatment of animals and birds.

In 1998, Salman Khan had hunted a blackbuck near the shooting location of his film Hum Saath Saath Hain. Dabang Khan was sentenced to five years in jail after a court delivered the verdict in a case filed by the Bishnoi community.

A member of the Bishnoi community said, “After the construction of this monument, we will pass our learning Guru, Jambhoji Maharaj, to the next generation. Jambhoji Maharaj said that ‘sar kate rukh bache to bhi sasta jaan’, which means that even if the head is cut off, the youth of Bishnoi samaj should be ready to save the environment, trees and animals at any cost."

He further said, “About two hundred youths from the Bishnoi community have taken this initiative to build a memorial on seven bighas of land. For this, the work of levelling has started with two dozen JCBs."

Salman Khan was accused of killing a blackbuck in the Kankani village about 23 years ago. On April 5, 2018, the Rajasthan Sessions Court convicted the star and sentenced him to five-year imprisonment. Salman’s lawyers appealed against the sentence, and the matter is still pending in the Rajasthan High Court.

It is also being said that this monument will turn into a famous tourist destination in future.

