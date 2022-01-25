In Rajasthan’s Bharatpur, Sacked SHO Gives Rs 1.25 Cr in Cash As Dowry to Daughter

Arjun Singh, a sacked SHO, has given Rs 1.25 crores in cash as dowry at his daughter’s wedding in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district. A video of the function where Covid-19 guidelines were flouted is going viral on the internet. Reports claim that the wedding was attended by more than 800 people, including local MLAs, panchayat representatives and political leaders.

Nadbai MLA Jogendra Singh Awana and Uchhain Panchayat Samiti President Himanshu Awana were also present at the wedding on Monday. District Collector Alok Ranjan has sought a report from the sub-divisional officer about the much-discussed wedding of the dismissed SHO Arjun Singh’s daughter.

The district administration and police are investigating the entire matter.

Advertisement

Bharatpur Superintendent of Police said, “A fair investigation has been initiated in the entire matter against the dismissed SHO. We had received a complaint that a dismissed SHO gave crores in dowry at his daughter’s wedding. The matter includes the violation of corona guidelines as well. The district police will ensure strict action in the matter."

The viral video on social media shows guests flouting Covid rules, roaming around without masks, despite the state government’s restriction on the number of attendees to just 100.

Sources say that SHO Arjun Singh was suspended from his services following the allegations of bribery and negligence. The wedding procession had come to Arjun Singh’s house from Kaimri village in Karauli district.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.