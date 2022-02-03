In Rajasthan's Jalore, 4-Year-Old Raped By Distant Maternal Uncle; Accused Nabbed

A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her distant maternal uncle in Rajasthan’s Jalore. The accused has been arrested by the police, who say that the incident happened when the girl was all alone at the home under the accused’s guardianship.

The toddler suffered severe injuries and was admitted to the local hospital. Given the seriousness of the matter, the District Collector and the Superintendent of Police also reached the hospital and enquired about the condition of the victim. The police have registered a case against the accused under the POCSO Act. The family is in shock after the incident.

Additional Superintendent of Police Dr Anukreethy Ujjainiya said that the incident took place at Jalore’s Kotwali area. In the report, the victim’s father stated that on Wednesday, he had gone to Debawas village and returned around 3 pm on a bike with the accused, who is the victim’s mother’s distant cousin.

On the day of the incident, the victim’s father and mother both were not home. Seeing the 4-year-old alone at home, the accused attempted to rape her and then fled the spot. The police team, under the leadership of Police Officer Arvind Kumar, registered a case late at night and raided all the possible hideouts of the accused and nabbed him.

The Collector and the SP visited the child in the hospital. As the victim is under treatment, the health is said to be improving gradually.

After the information of the incident, Collector Namrata Vrishni, SP Harshvardhan Aggarwal, ASP Dr Anukreethy Ujjainiya, DSP Himmat Charan, and Police Officer Arvind Kumar reached the hospital. Collector and SP have been instructed to take special instructions regarding the health of the innocent.

