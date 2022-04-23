In Rare Move, Indian Army Lt Col Joins CRPF After MHA Approves Deputation at Commandant Level

In the rarest of the rare moves, the Home Ministry has approved the appointment of an Indian Army Officer in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at the level of Commandant.

According to a communication, a Lieutenant Colonel-level officer from military engineering services has joined the paramilitary force.

The officer, Lt Colonel Vinit Kumar Tiwary, will be working for CRPF on deputation basis initially for a period of three years from the date of joining the force against the existing vacancy of Commandant (Engineer) in CRPF.

“The officer was relieved from Headquarter Commander Works Engineer, Military Engineering Services, and joined Directorate General, CRPF, New Delhi on deputation basis for a period of three years, upto 12/04/2025. Accordingly, he has been appointed to the post of Commandant (Engineer) in CRPF," the official communication says.

While giving the conditions of service, the communication said: “The officer is bound to abide to the CRPF rules as well as CCS Rules, regulations and other instructions as applicable from time to time. Deputation of the officer is subject to premature repatriation on the ground of unsuitability, indiscipline and exigency of services as well as if any act or unforeseen factors so demand."

While, on one hand, the step is facing criticism as officers question the need for such deputation, a few voices in CRPF claim it may open new avenues for them too.

“There is already massive stagnation at all levels in the CRPF. There should be promotions so that the force can have officers at commandant, deputy commandant level," a CRPF official said.

Another officer said: “It’s good that inter-force deputation has begun. We hope a CRPF officer can also join the army or any other armed force just like this case."

The CRPF, from time to time, offers vacancies for various armed force officers and state officers to join its engineering wing. Last year, in August, the CRPF issued a communication for filling up vacancies at the commandant and deputy commandant-level in the engineering wing for state and armed forces officers from navy, army and air force.​ However, the CRPF never saw the joining of any officer from the armed forces.

