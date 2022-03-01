In Relief to Rail Travellers, Several Passenger Trains to Resume Services From March 1

The Indian Railways will, from March 1, resume the passenger trains that were halted due to fog. These passenger trains will make travelling to Bihar, Varanasi, Dehradun etc. easier. Lucknow Chapra Express, Utsarg Express and Varanasi-Bareilly Express will resume operations on March 1.

This also comes as a big relief ahead of the Holi festival. As of now, there is no timetable for these trains. It is being said that these trains will get started on their previous timings. To book tickets, passengers can refer to the railway counter or IRCTC website.

Many passenger trains starting from Lucknow were suspended from December 1 last year due to low visibility. Routes of many trains like Patna-Kota Express, Lucknow-Agra Intercity were also changed. Services for Amritsar-Gorakhpur Express, Ambala-Barauni Express, New Tinsukia Amritsar Express have also resumed. The Lucknow- Meerut city intercity and Anand Vihar Sitamarhi Express have also started operating again.

New Delhi-Vaishali express and Lucknow Barauni express have also started from today.

Due to dense fog, many regular train operations had suffered. Train operations in entire North India had taken a hit. Last month, on January 20, 13 Delhi-bound trains were running late. The list of delayed trains included Howrah-New Delhi Express, Puri-New Delhi Express. Mumbai-New Delhi Express, Gorakhpur- New Delhi Express, Kanpur- New Delhi express were also delayed.

On January 19 this year, 390 trains were cancelled due to operational reasons and low visibility due to fog. The cancelled trains were operating between Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, New Delhi, Punjab, Assam, West Bengal.

