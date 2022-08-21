In Shrikant Tyagi Case Redux, Video of Noida Woman Abusing Society Guard 'for Not Opening Gate' Goes Viral

A woman was caught on camera abusing and hitting a security guard at a society in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, in what appeared to be a clear case of classism. The woman appeared to come from a wealthy family, and seemed to be in an inebriated state, as well.

The video has since gone viral, with netizens condemning the woman for abusing her class and assaulting the guard. News18 could not independently verify the veracity of the clip, which cannot be shared by the platform due to expletive language used.

Swati Maliwal, Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women, took notice of the incident and directed the Noida Police to take strict action against the woman. The woman allegedly argued with the guards about the delay in opening the gates. “Learn to respect women," the woman is heard telling the guards.

She even drags one of the guards around by his uniform’s epaulette and smacks him across the face. In the video, she can also be heard insulting the Bihari community, and making abusive and lewd gestures towards men.

The incident occurred at a Jaypee Group society, which is under the jurisdiction of Sector 126 police station, said reports. The police have now registered an FIR against the woman, they added.

The incident follows another in Noida, where self-proclaimed BJP leader Shrikant Tyagi was caught on video abusing and shoving a woman at a housing society. Following a spat on the premises of Grand Omaxe in Noida Sector 93B, Tyagi was arrested by Noida Police for allegedly abusing and assaulting a woman.

