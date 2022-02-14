In South Bengal's Deganga, Minor Raped Multiple Times By Photographer

A 14-year-old minor was allegedly raped by a wedding photographer in a secluded area while she was on her way to school in South Bengal’s Deganga area. A written complaint was lodged with Deganga Police Station on Sunday afternoon, demanding severe punishment for the accused.

Abhijit Karmakar, the accused, is absconding and the police have started a manhunt. The survivor’s family alleged that Karmakar was known to the survivor through the phone. They used to communicate often through calls and texts.

While she was on her way to school last Friday, Karmakar approached her, and on the pretext of marriage, asked her to come with him. She was then taken to a secluded home, where she was raped multiple times. The kin of the girl got anxious and worried when she didn’t return from school on time.

She later returned home late in the afternoon, in a dazed state and narrated her ordeal to family members. The accused had warned the girl against telling her family members. After the condition of the girl started worsening, her family decided to complain.

A written complaint was lodged against Karmakar at Deganga police station on Sunday by her family, accompanied by locals of the area. Karmakar has since fled and police are on the lookout for him.

