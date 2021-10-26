In UP, Couple, Found in Compromising Position, Killed By Girl’s Father, Cousin

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday evening claimed to have solved the murder mystery of a couple, whose bodies was recovered from a field in Unnao on October 19. The Unnao Police claims that the murder was an honour killing. “We have arrested the girl’s father and her cousin for their involvement in the killing," said Unnao superintendent of police (SP) Avinash Pandey.

The Unnao Police have arrested the girl’s father, Ram Kumar, and a cousin for their alleged involvement in the couple’s murder.

According to reports, people of Bhikharipur village were in shock after a dog was found moving around in the village with a human hand on October 19. Police, upon learning about the incident, rushed to the village and started their probe.

Unnao SP Pandey said, “On recovery of a human hand, we started a search operation. Our team found the bodies of a girl and boy from a field owned by Ram Singh of the village."

The SP further said that the team during the probe learnt that the victims were residents of the village and were in a relationship. The male body was identified as Balakrishna, son of Ram Singh and the female body was identified as Sarla.

According to Unnao Police, a complaint was lodged by Balakrishna’s father against the girl’s father and several others.

The local police further added that Sarla’s father and several other people were detained for questioning. “During questioning, the girl’s father confessed to the crime," added the SP.

The SP further told the media that the girl’s father told the police that on October 12 night his daughter was found missing from his house. He, along with his relatives, started a search operation.

“Sarla’s father told us that he found his daughter and Balakrishna in a compromising position. Sarla’s father and uncle attacked Balakrishna with sticks and later strangulated him to death. When the girl threatened her father that she would inform villagers about the murder, she was also strangulated to death," added the SP.

