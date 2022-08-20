In UP, Two Women, who Eloped to Marry, Found in Farrukhabad District

Two women from Behta Gokul in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi escaped from their homes on Monday. Four days later, when the police found them, the women said they loved each other and wanted to marry, the reason they eloped. A five-page love letter was also found with them. They confessed their love for each other and expressed their desire to marry in the letter.

One of the two women is already married. According to reports, they escaped from their homes without informing their family members. The local police were alerted soon after they went missing. Police then put the phones of these women on surveillance and traced their location to Farrukhabad. They were caught by police at the Farrukhabad border.

It has also been reported that both women knew each other for a long time. They have also completed their schooling together. However, other details related to this incident remain unknown as of yet.

A similar case in Madhya Pradesh made headlines not so long ago, where two girls escaped from their homes to marry each other in June this year. One belonged to the Rajpur village of Barwani district, while the other was from the Manpur village of Dhar district. The matter came to light after the father of the girl, who lives in Rajpur village, filed a missing complaint.

The girl left a two-page letter for her family members. In her letter, she expressed her love for another girl. She also wrote that they couldn’t even think of living separately, which is why they escaped from their homes. She had also requested her family members to not try to find her.

According to the Rajpur police station in charge, both girls were cousins. They met each other a few months back at a wedding. They soon became friends and started interacting on social media. In no time, they fell in love. After their family members came to know about their relationship, they stopped them from interacting with each other. The police also mentioned that they had sent the letter to handwriting experts for verification. Further details about the case were not divulged.

