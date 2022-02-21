In UP's Badaun, Youth Shot Dead Over Election Debate; Murderer at Large

A youth was shot dead over an election debate in Kabulpur, which comes under the Kotwali area of Badaun in Uttar Pradesh. According to police, the relatives of the deceased youth have alleged that the murder was committed when an election debate got a little too heated. The murderer is absconding, and the body has been sent for postmortem.

Sources say that the debate started with two youths, Sharik and Khalid, arguing about the candidates in the ongoing Assembly elections in the state. The argument turned ugly quickly, and they started shouting and verbally abusing each other.

Shortly afterwards, Khalid brought out a gun and shot Sharik aka Billu, injuring him gravely. The family rushed him to the district hospital, where the doctor referred him to the Higher Center Bareilly, but he died on the way. The police are still searching for the accused and are looking for any leads on the accused.

After learning about the incident, the family members of the victim complained to the Sadar Police station. The police have taken the body in possession after completing all the formalities. The accused Khalid is still on the run. However, the CO City has dismissed the incident as a minor altercation.

Meanwhile, amid the tightly-contested polling, PM Modi has said that he is confident of the voters bringing back CM Yogi Adityanath. People are watching the elections unfold with bated breath and waiting for results on March 10.

