In UP's Bahraich, Man Sentenced To Death For Raping Minor Daughter For 2 Years

A Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court has sentenced a man to death after he was convicted of raping his minor daughter for two years in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district. The court on Tuesday gave the verdict after completing the hearing in three months.

The court convicted the father in a case registered by the victim’s mother under the POCSO Act, three months ago. Nitin Pandey, Additional Sessions Judge, Fast Track Court (FTC) Rape, and POCSO Act, pronounced the decision in this case.

The incident of rape had occurred in a village under the Sujauli police station area of UP’s Bahraich district. On the complaint of the victim’s mother, an FIR was registered on August 22, 2021, against the victim’s father under POCSO Act.

In the FIR, the victim’s mother has said that her 15-year-old daughter was sleeping at night when the father raped her. She heard the victim weeping and reached the spot where her daughter narrated the whole incident to her.

The victim’s mother had also alleged that her husband has been raping her daughter for years. He had also threatened to kill the daughter if she resisted.

Sant Pratap Singh, Public Prosecutor, said that nine witnesses were produced on behalf of the prosecution to request the court to convict the victim. The witnesses include the victim’s brother and two neighbours.

Following the statements, the victim’s medical and DNA test report, the court convicted the accused and sentenced him to death. Considering the case the rarest of the rare, POCSO Court said that the accused’s action was unforgivable and hence awarded him the death penalty.

