In UP’s Bareilly, Husband Shoots Wife Dead After 'Argument Over Food'

A husband murdered his wife after an argument over cooking food in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district. The man, identified as Sandeep Sharma, then reached the police station and surrendered. The police have arrested him and registered a case following a complaint from the parents of his wife Neha. The body of the woman has been sent for the post-mortem and will be handed to the family after the punchnama.

According to reports, the murder was reported from Sardar Nagar of Bhamora area in Bareilly where Sandeep shot his wife dead on Friday morning after an argument over cooking. The family members of Neha have alleged that her in-laws and husband murdered her for non-fulfilment of dowry demand. The parents of Neha have filed a case of murder against Sandeep and her family in the police station.

SSP Rohit Singh Sajwan said, “Information about the woman’s murder was received in Sardarnagar village of Bhamora. We have arrested the accused husband."

The local area police said that the accused came to the police station after murdering his wife, adding they first quarrelled and the fight led to this unfortunate incident. The police further said that the investigation is underway.

Neha’s maternal side have reached Bhamaura village after receiving information about her murder. The family members are demanding the arrest of Sandeep’s family too.

