In UP’s Bareilly, Public Beats Drunk Man For 'Attacking' Two-And-a-Half-Year-Old Girl

A drunk man was brutally beaten up by the public after he allegedly attacked a two-and-a-half-year-old girl and tried to kill her. The police reached the spot immediately and registered an FIR following a complaint from the toddler’s family.

According to reports, the girl, Kavya, was attacked by the drunk man when she was playing outside the house. The toddler’s father wasn’t home at the time of the incident. Reports say the man tried to touch Kavya’s cheeks and allegedly cut her after which she started screaming.

The incident reportedly took place in Bareilly’s Bhojipura police station. The police reached the spot and rescued the drunk man who was being beaten by the public. The injured man has been admitted to the district hospital.

The girl has been admitted to a private medical college, where she is undergoing treatment.

Bareilly SSP Rohit Singh Sajwan said, “A drunk youth attacked the innocent girl and cut her cheek with teeth. He has been admitted to the medical college in critical condition. The accused youth has been taken into custody and admitted to the district hospital."

“The mental condition of the accused is also not good. At present, legal action is being taken by registering a case on the complaint of the family members," the SSP said.

