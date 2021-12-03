In UP’s Bijnor, Newly Constructed Road Cracks As MLA Slams Coconut to Inaugurate it

A portion of the proposed seven-and-a-half-kilometre road, constructed by the Irrigation Division in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor, broke at the time of the inaugural ceremony. The incident occurred in the presence of the BJP MLA Suchi Chaudhary. The government had sanctioned an amount of Rs 1,16,38000 for the construction of the road. Following the embarrassing situation, the district magistrate ordered an inquiry into the construction of the stretch.

The road in question was built in the Kheda Azizpura village of Haldaur police station in the Bijnor Sadar seat, which is currently held by Suchi Chaudhary. The 700-meter construction work was completed as a sample to the authorities. For road inauguration and to pass the further order for the completion of work, the officers of the Irrigation Department invited Sadar MLA Suchi Choudhary.

Interestingly, as Choudhary, who was on the spot with her supporters, slammed the coconut on the road during puja muhurta, cracks, to everyone’s shock, emerged on the stretch. This infuriated the MLA, who then sat on the dharna, accusing the employees of using substandard material in the construction.

The supporters of the MLA created a ruckus against the irrigation department.

Now, the team constituted by Bijnor District Officer Umesh Kumar is investigating the matter.

MLA Suchi Choudhary has made serious allegations against the JE, SDO and Executive Engineer of the Irrigation Department and said that the scam was carried out with the connivance of these officers. The MLA has demanded appropriate action against all those involved in the scam.

