In UP's Etawah, 6 Family Members Injured After Parking Dispute With Hooligans

At least six members of a family were injured after an altercation with a group of miscreants over parking in Purbiya Tola city of Kotwali district, Etawah. The incident occurred after the family disallowed the hooligans to park the car in front of their home. Infuriated by this, they attacked the family and injured six of them. The injured have been admitted to Dr B.R. Ambedkar District Hospital Etawah.

According to SP City Kapil Dev Singh, the FIR has been registered against the accused in Kotwali police station. S.P said that the investigation is underway.

Among the injured, Suraj Dev Singh and Amar Singh narrated their ordeal. They said that a car was parked in front of their house. They objected to it. The moment they raised their objection, the hooligans attacked them and caused grave injuries to six family members.

Advertisement

A similar incident of parking dispute was reported a month ago in Ballia. Ballia S.P Rajkaran Naiyyar had said that the dispute occurred in the Nagar village. A family had parked their car in front of another’s house, leading to an altercation. The fight soon escalated and a 45-year-old was shot at. He was admitted to a district hospital. Considering the grave injuries, he was soon referred to Varanasi.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.