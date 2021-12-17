In UP's Greater Noida, 2 Guards Arrested For Celebratory Firing; 2 People At Large

A group of people, including two security guards, recently opened fire in the air during a birthday celebration in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida. The firing was caught on camera, and now a video of the same is going viral on the internet. The incident was reported from Paramount Emoson Society where two guards and a few others were seen firing in the air while celebrating someone’s birthday at the main gate.

Video:

The Noida police have registered a case against the miscreants and have arrested Sanjay Kumar and Badam Singh with their weapons. The police said that they would soon arrest the remaining people as well.

ADCP, Central Zone Elamaran G said, “An immediate action has been taken following the incident of firing by two guards and 2-3 persons while celebrating the birthday at the main gate of Paramount Emoson Society. Accused Sanjay Kumar and Badam Singh, both guards, have been arrested. We will ensure that license of the weapons of these guards is permanently cancelled."

In the NCR area adjacent to Delhi, incidents of firing for “bravery and pride" are continuously reported.

Such instances of celebratory firings are in complete violation of a Supreme Court as well.

