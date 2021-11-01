In UP's Lalitpur, 5 Farmers Die in 10 Days, Rakesh Tikait to Meet Families

At least 5 farmers have died in Uttar Pradesh’s Lalitpur in the last ten days. While three farmers died by suicide, two while waiting in the queue for fertilisers. On Friday, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi reached Lalitpur and met the families of the deceased farmer. She targeted the Yogi Adityanath-led state government over their inaction and apathy. And now Rakesh Tikait, the national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, is expected to meet the families of the deceased in Lalitpur on Monday.

Bhogi Pal, 55, a Nayagaon resident, and Mahesh Weaver, 30, a resident of village Banayana of Narhat Thana, died while standing in the queue for fertilizers. Soni Ahirwar (40), a resident of Malwara Khurd in the Kotwali Sadar area, and farmers Ballu Pal and Ragwar Patel died by suicide.

Advertisement

There is a huge shortage of fertilizers in many districts of Bundelkhand and Agra in western UP, farmers say. Two farmer leaders have sent a blood-written letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in this regard. DAP fertilizer is required by farmers for sowing rabi crops, especially mustard. Farmers allege that the black marketing of fertilizers is flourishing owing to administrative negligence.

Congress, which is trying to restore its lost glory in Uttar Pradesh, has also tweeted that, “Farmers standing in queue died due to shortage of fertilizers due to mismanagement of UP government. All the farmers had taken huge loans for agriculture and due to the policies of the government were getting burdened with debt. The problems of farmers were increasing due to non-availability of fertilizers, compensation and crop failure."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.