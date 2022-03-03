In Uttar Pradesh's Ballia, BJP Candidate's Car Attacked. He Blames SP Supporters

A vehicle of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Daya Shankar Singh came under attack in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia on Wednesday. During the campaign in the Akhar village, Daya Shankar Singh was attacked by goons reportedly riding a Fortuner car. The glass of Singh’s car was reportedly damaged in the attack, which Singh said was carried out by members of the Samajwadi Party.

Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and detained a young man who was present in the Fortuner at the time of the attack. The incident is being investigated and the hunt for the rest of the culprits is on.

It is noteworthy that Daya Shankar Singh is the BJP candidate from the Sadar seat in Ballia. This is not the first time he has been in the headlines in recent times. Recently, both he and his wife Swati Singh were clamouring for tickets from the party. In the end, the party favoured Daya Shankar and rejected Swati’s appeal. In the 6th phase of UP elections, voting is on in 10 districts, including Ambedkar Nagar, Balrampur, Basti, Siddharthnagar, Sant Kabir Nagar, Gorakhpur, Maharajganj, Deoria, Kushinagar, and Ballia.

Advertisement

Ballia is also witnessing an interesting spectacle. In the Rasra seat, Umashankar Singh of BSP is trying to score a hat-trick of victories. The situation is the same for Ramgovind Chaudhary, who has won elections from the Bansdih town for two consecutive terms. Let’s see who scores a hat-trick on March 10.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.