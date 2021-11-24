In Uttarkashi, 30 Students Report Liver Infection After Consuming Contaminated Water

Around 30 school-going children have reported liver infection in Arakot Bangan, a disaster-prone area of Mori, a remote development block of Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand. The matter came to light after the health of school students was continuously deteriorating in the last 10-15 days. The reports from the Government Inter College Tikochi say that 30 children have been diagnosed with jaundice, whereas blood samples of 21 students have been sent for examination.

Consumption of contaminated water from school taps is said to be the reason behind the rising cases of infection.

The school management and the locals informed the district administration about the condition of students, following which a team of doctors from the district CMO office visited the Government Inter College Tikochi.

CMO Uttarkashi, KS Chauhan said, “The cases have been reported after the consumption of polluted water by the school children. The schools were closed since the lockdown and when the school was reopened recently, the students drank the polluted water stored in the tank for a long time. Unfortunately, it has led to the deterioration of the health of the school children."

The Health Department is monitoring the situation and blood tests of many children are also being taken.

According to reports, earlier, an expert team was also sent by the Union Health Ministry for dengue control. The team worked in collaboration with Uttarakhand Public Health (PHE) Department while the state was reporting a spike in dengue cases.

A huge number of patients suffering from viral fever as well as cough and cold is increasing in the sub-district hospital located in Vikasnagar. The doctors and health expert teams have been made to monitor the situation

Dr KC Sharma, in charge of the hospital, stated that patients suffering from cough, cold and fever, in general, have reached the hospital, adding that dengue patients have also come for treatment.

The state health department has also started a campaign in the state for the awareness of diseases caused due to change in weather. The department has also asked people to maintain cleanliness around the house.

