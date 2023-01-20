In Viral Video, Man Spits on 'Rotis' at Ghaziabad Hotel. Police Arrests Him Within 24 Hours

A man has been arrested from Ghaziabad for allegedly making ‘rotis’ at a hotel by applying spit. The arrest came after a complaint was lodged against accused Taseeruddin after his video went viral.

News agency ANI quoted police as saying that the video was of a hotel in the Sahibabad area of Ghaziabad, which comes under the jurisdiction of the Tila More police station.

“A viral video was floating on social media in which a man was making rotis by applying spit," Sahibabad Superintendent of Police Poonam Mishra said, adding that the police had lodged a complaint against the man on January 18 at the Tila More police station.

The Ghaziabad police have identified the accused as Taseeruddin and arrested him on the morning of January 19. According to the police, a legal investigation of the accused is underway.

In March 2021, the Ghaziabad police had arrested one Mohammad Mohsin after a video of him making rotis while spitting on them at an engagement ceremony went viral. The cook was caught red-handed spitting on the dough prepared for the rotis before putting it in the tandoor.

The incident reportedly took place during the engagement ceremony of the nephew of one Shivkumar, in an educational institute premises near Dausa Banjarpur falling under the Bhojpur police station limits.

Later that month, another man named Mohammad Khalik was arrested from the national capital after a video of him spitting on the dough while preparing rotis in a tandoor went viral.

