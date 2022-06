Incessant Rainfall Swells Up Rivers, Triggers Flash Floods in J&K; Srinagar-Jammu & Mughal Road Blocked Due to Landslides

Water level in all the major and minor rivers and tributaries in Jammu and Kashmir rose sharply on Wednesday due to incessant rainfall during the last 48 hours as authorities closed schools in six districts to avoid any mishap.

Water level in the Tawi River in Jammu division, Jhelum, Sindh stream, Lidder, Doodhganga, Rambiyari, Vishow, Sukhna, Ferozepora and Pohru streams in Kashmir rose sharply during the last 24 hours as the authorities set up helplines for the general public.

Facing an unprecedented dry spell during the last three months, rain was welcomed by the people in the Valley till it started threatening areas with flood and inundation.

Advertisement

Low-lying areas in Srinagar city are already facing waterlogging while sloppy mountainsides in the rest of the Valley are threatened by flash floods, mudslides, etc.

Both Srinagar-Jammu and the Mughal Road that connect Kashmir with the Jammu division are closed due to landslides and shooting stones.

The Meteorological (MeT) department has forecast a decrease in rainfall intensity as the day progresses.

“Significant improvement from today’s forenoon. From June 23rd onwards, there is no forecast of any major rainfall till next one week.

“Warning: Due to continuous rain since last few days, landslide, flash flood has occurred at many vulnerable places, mainly in hilly areas. People are once again advised to travel on Srinagar-Jammu, Mughal Road, etc., only after confirming the Road Status from Traffic Police. Avoid going/working near Sloppy Nallas as Flash Flood often occurs suddenly,", the MeT office advisory said.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV and AP Results Inter 2022here.