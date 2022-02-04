Incessant Snowfall Cuts off Half of Himachal From Rest of India. All You Need To Know

Himachal Pradesh has witnessed heavy snowfall, particularly in high altitude areas for the second day in a row. The snowfall began on Thursday and continued into Friday, disrupting people’s lives in the state.

Most of the roads in Shimla city are closed, while 3 NH 1 State Highway and 961 other routes are not operating in the entire state. Due to heavy snowfall in the Kullu district, DC Kullu Ashutosh Garg has declared a one-day holiday in schools.

According to the information given by the State Disaster Department, electricity is disrupted in many areas and 98 water supply schemes have taken a hit across the state.

The administration is working hard to reopen the closed roads, but the continuous snowfall is creating a lot of problems. The weather will start to clear up on February 5, according to the Meteorological Department.

>Shimla derailed:

Most of the roads are closed in the capital Shimla and a handful still open for movement are slippery. Apart from this, Kufri, Narkanda, Khirki, and Kharapathar roads are also closed. Many places in Chaupal and Rohru areas have been cut off from the rest of the world.

Meanwhile, the Shimla Police Department has issued a tourist and local advisory. The Shimla Police Department has recommended residents avoid unnecessary travel. It is advised to use safer alternate routes in case of emergency and contact on 01772812344, 112, or nearest police station or police post in case of emergency.

>Places where the roads are blocked:

If we talk about the roads that are closed across the state, 169 of them are non-operation in Shimla alone, including 6 in Shimla Rural, 2 in Shimla Urban, 50 in Rohru sub-division, 8 in Rampur, 31 in Chaupal, 5 in Dodra-Kwar, 8 in Kumarsain, 33 in Theog, and 26 in Kotkhai sub-division.

In the Shimla district, 254 transformers have been shut. In the Chamba district, 167 roads are closed, 371 transformers, and 71 water supply schemes are affected.

Due to heavy snowfall, National Highway 305 in the Kullu district is closed at Jalori Pass, while National Highway 3 in Rohtang is also closed. At least 54 contact roads and 140 transformers are shut in Kullu.

Kinnaur has 28 roads closed, Mandi has 60, Sirmaur has six, and Solan has fifteen. Apart from this, in Lahaul-Spiti district, NH 505 from Losar to Chhota Dara, NH 03 from Darcha to Sarchu, and State Highway 26 from Tandi to Kadu Nala are closed due to snowfall. At least 178 connectivity roads have also been shut in the district.

