Home » News » India » Sanskrit Proverb to 'Farsaan' & Adani Row: Oppn Trains Guns on BJP Amid BBC Film Faceoff

Sanskrit Proverb to 'Farsaan' & Adani Row: Oppn Trains Guns on BJP Amid BBC Film Faceoff

News18 has learnt that the employees at BBC, through an internal 'emergency message', have been asked not to use systems and have also been refrained from using there personal phones as well

Advertisement

By: News Desk

Edited By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: February 14, 2023, 13:37 IST

New Delhi, India

The IT searches at BBC office come days after the release of the documentary on PM Modi and Gujarat riots that has been slammed by the central government. (File photo)
The IT searches at BBC office come days after the release of the documentary on PM Modi and Gujarat riots that has been slammed by the central government. (File photo)

Income Tax department conducted what is being called a ‘survey’ at BBC’s Mumbai and Delhi offices on Tuesday, days after the release of the controversial documentary by the UK broadcaster on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and 2002 Gujarat riots sparked a massive political row.

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES HERE

An internal ’emergency’ message circulated among the staff at BBC accessed by News18, asked the employees to not to go to office today and this week.

News18 has learnt that the employees have been asked not to use systems and have also been refrained from using there personal phones as well. Sources said that the survey is underway at multiple locations, reiterating that it is a survey, however, can be converted into a search in case evidence is found.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

Congress was quick to react to the news of the I-T survey at BBC offices and said termed it an “undeclared emergency".

A tweet by Congress’s official Twitter handle read, “First , BBC documentary was banned. Now IT raids on BBC. Undeclared emergency."

BJP IT cell chief told Amit Malviya, speaking to News18, said Opposition should find out reason behind the survey, adding that this is not the first time a raid or survey is being conducted on a media firm.

Trinamool Congress’s firebrand leader Mahua Moitra also took a jibe at the central government and said in a tweet, “Reports of Income Tax raid at BBC’s Delhi office. Wow, really? How unexpected."

Advertisement

“Meanwhile farsaan seva for Adani when he drops in for a chat with Chairman

@SEBI_India office," Mahua Moitra’s tweet read.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, meanwhile, used a sanskrit proverb to describe the action by the I-T department. “Vinashkari viprit buddhi," Jairam Ramesh quipped.

Advertisement

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti also reacted to the I-T department’s action and said in a tweet, “Cause & effect of raids on the BBC Office is quite obvious. GOI is brazenly hounding those who speak the truth. Be it opposition leaders, media, activists or anyone else for that matter."

The gloves are off & there is a price one pays for fighting for truth, her tweet further read.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: February 14, 2023, 12:56 IST
last updated: February 14, 2023, 13:37 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Valentine's Day 2023: Get Ready For Romantic Date With These Sexy Celebrity-approved Outfits

+10PHOTOS

Bhumi Pednekar Takes Internet By Storm In Golden Shimmery Saree And Revealing Blouse, See The Diva's Sexy Ethnic Wear Looks